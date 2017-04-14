× Several Bloomfield businesses impacted by water main break

BLOOMFIELD — Seventeen businesses in Bloomfield are without water for several hours due to a water main break Friday morning.

Crews confirmed a break in a 12-inch water main that was installed in 1969 on West Dudley Town Road in Bloomfield at around 8:20 a.m.

Seventeen businesses on West Dudley Town Road, between 99-111 West Dudley Town Road, are impacted by the shutdown.

Repairs are expected to take from 6-8 hours. Crews estimate work to be complete 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Friday.

