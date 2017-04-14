Speculation growing as to who will run for CT Governor in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- After Gov. Dannel Malloy announced he would not seek a third term speculation has been growing about who will take over as the state's next Chief Executive.

"I would say right now. Today. It really is the beginning," said Professor Gary Rose, Chairman of the Political Science, Government and Global Studies Department at Sacred Heart University. "The fall is when I think things are going to become extremely visible."

Several Republicans and Democrats are expected to announce their candidacy over the coming weeks.

The 61-year-old governor formally announced his plans not to run in the 2018 election at a news conference Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol.

The Governor said he made his decision back in August and has since become more sure of the decision.

Malloy's announcement comes as a growing list of potential Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates have been forming.

Much of Malloy's tenure as governor has been marked by budget struggles.

"Serving as Connecticut’s 88th Governor is the honor of my lifetime, second only to being a father and a husband," he said. "It will continue to be an honor as I work hard – as hard as ever – for the remainder of this term."