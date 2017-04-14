× State police: Richard Dabate placed under arrest in connection to 2015 murder

ELLINGTON — State police said they have arrested Richard Dabate in connection to the 2015 murder that killed his wife Connie Debate in 2015.

On December 23, 2015, a burglary alarm brought police to the house on Birchview Drive; officers encountered smoke and then found Dabate’s husband, Rick, injured. He told police it was a home invasion robbery. Shortly after his wife Connie was found dead, shot in the stomach and head.

Right after the crime, detectives claimed there was no threat to the public, but have refused to say who is responsible.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have not released additional information at this time.

