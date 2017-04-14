× Three people arrested for scalping tickets to Hartford Yard Goats game

HARTFORD — Hartford police said that they made three arrests for illegal sales of Yard Goats tickets Thursday night.

Detectives from the Vice, Intelligence, and Narcotics divisions said they conducted an Intellectual Property Crime operation at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats.

They said they conducted surveillance and found a number of people who were suspected of illegal Hartford Yard Goats ticket sales.

Police said that three people were arrested for ticket scalping and a total of 17 tickets were tagged as evidence.

Police arrested Anthony Hernandez, 23, of East Haven, Ralph Mirando, 56, of East Haven, and Jeremy Manion, 45, of Springfield, Massachusetts.