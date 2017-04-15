× Connecticut lawmakers to hear about dueling casino bill Monday

HARTFORD — Lawmakers will hear about a proposal that could lead to someone else developing a new Connecticut casino besides the federally recognized tribes.

The General Assembly’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Monday on proposed legislation requiring state agencies to develop and issue a request for proposals for a business or tribe to develop, manage, operate and maintain a possible casino.

Among other things, responders to the RFP would have to prove they can pay a nonrefundable $50 million state licensing fee and agree to make a total investment of not less than $500 million.

Legislators are still mulling a dueling bill that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a satellite casino in East Windsor to compete with a planned Springfield, Massachusetts casino.