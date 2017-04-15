CT residents protest in demand for President Trump to release tax returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut residents are now calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

On Saturday, people gathered at the state capitol and along the shoreline in Guilford to call for President Trump to release his tax returns. The protest is part of a National Tax March movement.

Today's events in Connecticut were just some of many held across the country. Thousands took part in planned protests from Washington D.C., to New York, Georgia and Chicago.

President Trump was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.