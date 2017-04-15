× Direct wine sales, beer machines among host of alcohol bills in CT

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers must decide the fate of a host of bills that could mean big changes to the state’s liquor laws.

Finance committee members will hear testimony Monday about allowing consumers to purchase wine from out-of-state retailers. They’re currently allowed to make purchases from out-of-state wineries.

The National Association of Wine Retailers supports the bill, saying customers want wines they can’t find at their local stores. But the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut said there’s plenty of selection in the state and the bill upends an 80 year system.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy still wants to change a decades-old system that sets minimum pricing for wine and spirits. And it’s now up to the Senate to decide whether to legalize machines that automatically dispense beer and wine.