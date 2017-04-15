× Firefighters battling large brush fire in Meriden

MERIDEN — Firefighters in Meriden are at the scene of a large brush fire near Westfield Road.

The brush started at 800 Westfield Road and continues to Canyon Drive. Meriden Firefighters said they have been fighting the fire for the past two hours.

As of now, there is no threat to anyone’s home and no injuries have been reported. No additional information has been released at this time.

FOX61 has crews headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they come.