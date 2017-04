Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH -- Fire crews are currently battling a large fire to a home on 45 Londonderry Drive.

Firefighters said the fire broke out at 4 p.m. and numerous crews have assisted with the fire. Firefighters said it's a possibility that they will be there for an extended period of time.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters said this fire is currently under investigation.

