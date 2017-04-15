× Man pronounced dead after falling into Long Island Sound in Milford

MILFORD — One man has been pronounced dead after falling into the Long Island Sound in Milford Saturday evening.

Around 6:05 p.m., Milford Fire Department responded to a call from a woman stating her male partner had fallen off their boat into the water and was struggling to remain afloat.

Firefighters said the boat was South of Charles Island at the time of the incident, and was returning to its home port of Long Island. Officials said the caller managed to give GPS directions to the fire dispatchers to help assist in locating the boat.

When firefighters arrived, they said U.S. Coast Guards assisted them in the search.

Firefighters said the man’s body was discovered approximately 55 minutes into the search by a U.S. Coast Guard marine vessel. The victim was taken to Milford Fire Paramedics then transferred to Milford Hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries even after intensive life saving efforts were performed from fire and hospital personnel, firefighters say.

The female passenger of the boat was also transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation. It unknown at this time of her status.

Crews from Stratford and West Haven were called for assistance.

No injuries were sustained by responding personnel.