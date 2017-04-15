× New Britain man arrested, accused of trying to smother woman with pillow

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain police say they arrested a man who they say tried to kill a woman by smothering her with a pillow.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in New Britain around 8:31 p.m., April 10th. There, they arrested Anthony Dipierdomencio, 59, of New Britain for Disorderly Conduct and Violation of a Protective Order.

While investigating the complaint however, officers learned of another incident involving Dipierdomencio and same victim earlier in the day.

Police say around 10 a.m., the victim reported that Dipierdomencio had tried to suffocate her with a pillow following a conversation with his attorney over the phone about a fall lawsuit he was filing.

The victim said she was the only one who could have Dipierdomencio’s fall but told his attorney that she didn’t have a clear view of it.

Then, the victim said that Dipierdomencio overheard the conversation and became upset with her, accusing her of costing him $300,000.

Dipierdomencio then placed a pillow over her face and told her that she was going to die. The victim said she was unable to breathe and was unable to push the pillow away from her face. Dipierdomencio then counted back from fifteen to four when he removed the pillow. He told her he would give her four more seconds to live and then walked away.

The victim did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

An arrest wasn’t was issued to Dipierdomencio for the second incident and was served on April 11th. He was charged with attempted murder, strangulation, and unlawful restraint among some other charges.

Dipierdomencio was in court April 11th, and was held on a $100,000 bond.