BOSTON — April 15th, 2015 marked the beginning of a new annual Boston tradition: One Boston Day. Each year, the day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. How will you make a difference this year?

Boston represents what it means to never yield, never cower, never stand down & lead the way. America owns the finish line. #OneBostonDay — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 15, 2017

At 2:49pm this afternoon, please join us from wherever you are for a moment of silence. #OneBostonDay pic.twitter.com/uoAvhFGkxb — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 15, 2017

Today on #onebostonday we remember those who were lost on April 15, 2013. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/WqxuoH9mR1 — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) April 15, 2017