Slight chance for an evening shower; warm, sunny Easter Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warmer air will move in tonight, followed by a big warm-up Easter!

Temperatures will soar into the 70s and 80s on Sunday! The rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Showers and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm is possible towards sunset but most towns will stay dry for family fun and Easter egg hunts.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Any showers end, becoming partly cloudy to clear, mild. Low: 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and breezy with the chance for evening showers and an isolated thunderstorm. High: mid 75-85.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Near 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 60s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the chance for late day showers.

Thursday: Chance for showers, mostly cloudy, some sun. High: 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance for a shower. High: 60s

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.