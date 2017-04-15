× Suspect arrested in the murder of jogger Vanessa Marcotte

WORCESTER — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a missing jogger in Princeton, Massachusetts, Fox25 reports.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Fox25 that the suspect lived in the area where the murder of Vanessa Marcotte took place back in 2016.

BREAKING: Source confirms Mass State Police make arrest in Vanessa Marcotte Murder investigation. #FOX25 — Bob Ward Fox25 (@Bward3) April 15, 2017

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said back in August that 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte was reported missing after failing to return from a Sunday afternoon walk in Princeton.

Her body was found at about 8 p.m. August 7th by a state police canine unit in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s home. The death was being investigated as a homicide.

According to WCVB, a source close to the investigation said Marcotte was found without her clothes and had burns on her head, feet, and hands.

Marcotte was a Google account manager who lived in New York City at the time of her death. According to her LinkedIn profile, Marcotte had been at Google since January 2015 and was working as part of the company’s health care division.

“Vanessa Marcotte was a much loved member of the Google team, working in our New York office for the last year and a half, and known for her ubiquitous smile, passion for volunteer work, and love of Boston sports,” a Google spokesperson said. “We are deeply shocked and saddened, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Marcotte graduated with honors in 2011 from Boston University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in communications. Upon graduating, she worked at an online marketing software startup in Boston called WordStream.

Princeton is located about 40 miles west of Boston and has about 3,500 residents. Early says Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster.