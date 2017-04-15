The Stan Simpson Show: UConn men looking to rebound after post-season implosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- After a disappointing season, the UConn men's basketball team are looking to get back to their winning ways next season. Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant joins Stan Simpson to share the lowdown on the Huskies future.

Head Coach Kevin Ollie’s Huskies put up a sub-500 record and the worst season for the men's team in 30 years this past season.

Ollie has added some power to not only his roster, but coaching staff as well. Incoming next year are three highly profiled recruits in Steven Enoch, Vance Jackson and Juwann Durham. Ollie also will have a new assistant coach on the sideline in Raphael Chillious, who has served as an assistant coach at the University of Washington.

Do you think the men's team can make it back to being one of the top teams in the country?