× Voter registration deadlines nearing for special election

HARTFORD — Time is running out for people to register to vote in Connecticut’s latest special election.

Tuesday marks the deadline for eligible voters to register by mail or online for special elections in the 7th and 68th Assembly Districts. April 24 is the deadline to register in person.

In the 7th district, which includes Hartford, voters are filling the seat vacated by Democrat Douglas McCrory. In the 68th district, which includes Watertown and Woodbury, voters are filling the seat vacated by Republican Eric Berthel.

McCrory and Berthel were recently elected to the state Senate.

Democrat Rickey Pinckney, Working Families Party candidate Joshua Malik and petitioning candidate Kenneth Green are running for the 7th district seat.

In the 68th district, Democrat Louis Esposito and Republican Joe Polletta, both of Watertown, are running.