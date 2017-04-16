× Bethel man arrested after evading State Police on stolen dirt bike

DANBURY — State Police say they arrested a man after he tried to evade arrest while on a stolen dirt bike.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, troopers from Troop A were parked on the shoulder of I-84 westbound near exit 4, in the right shoulder, helping a disabled vehicle.

As the troopers helped with the vehicle, they saw two dirt bikes traveling in the right lane at a slow speed doing “wheelies” as they passed.

A trooper then pulled out behind the dirt bikes and tried to stop them, but they failed to stop and exited the highway at exit 4.

The dirt bikes continued on Mill Plain Rd. in Danbury. The trooper shut off the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and continued following them, traveling on Mill Plain Road.

Then, one of the dirt bike operators turned onto a dead end road boxing himself.

Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop, and learned that the dirt bike was reported stolen out of New Milford in 2016.

Jose Javier Garcia-Polanco, 20, of Bethel was taken into custody.

He was charged with Larceny and several motor vehicle charges. Garcia-Polanco was released after posting $1,000.00 bond and was scheduled to appear at Danbury Superior Court on May 5.

The operator of the second dirt bike was located and issued an infraction for several motor vehicle violations.