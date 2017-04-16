× Blumenthal proposes airline passenger Bill of Rights

HARTFORD — It has been a week since security guards dragged a man off an overbooked United flight in Chicago.

On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal will announce new legislation he’s calling the Passenger Bill Of Rights.

The goal is to provide clear and enforceable rights to airline passengers. The proposal includes a minimum cash payout for involuntarily bumping passengers from flights. It would also limit the use of police to remove passengers.

Since last Sunday’s incident — United Airlines announced it’s ending the practice of bumping passengers from flights after they’ve already boarded, in order to give seats to staff. If employees want a seat, they have to book it at least an hour before departure.