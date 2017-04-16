× Car hits pole in East Windsor, wires trap people inside

EAST WINDSOR — Emergency crews were able to free the occupants of a car that hit a pole and which caused wires to come down.

Fire officials said the car hit the pole at East Road and Reservoir Avenue in the Broad Brook section of town. The wires fell and prevented the driver and passengers from leaving the vehicle.

Within 20 minutes of the call, Eversource was able to de-energize the area and the people were able to leave the car.

About 16 customers in the area were without power