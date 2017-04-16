× Chipotle raises prices at more than 400 locations

NEW YORK — Regulars at Chipotle may have noticed they are paying more for their burritos.

That’s because the Mexican food chain has raised its prices at hundreds of restaurants.

The increase was implemented in more than 400 locations.

That’s about 20% of the company’s restaurants.

The 5 % hike is due to wage inflation and food costs.

The cost of avocados is on the rise and sales have been on the decline since that e-coli scare a couple of years ago.