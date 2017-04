× Clear coffee that won’t stain your teeth goes on sale

Get ready for the world’s first colorless coffee drink.

It was created by two Slovakian brothers.

It’s made from high-quality Arab coffee beans and pure water.

It has no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

They’re keeping their production process top-secret.

Right now, clear coffee is available online but priced in British pounds and in a few stores in the United Kingdom.