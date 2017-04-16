× Cleveland police seek suspect in Facebook homicide video

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are seeking a suspect who posted video of a homicide on Facebook, authorities said.

The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides. For more on this story, go here.

The murder happened on East 93rd in Cleveland. Police said the shooter broadcast the deadly shooting live on his social media page and claimed to have committed other homicides. Police are still investigating those claims.

Cleveland police identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. He is 6 foot 1, weighs 244 pounds and is bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue, and gray or black striped polo shirt.

Sources told WJW he is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.