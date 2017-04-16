× Connecticut woman dies after being hit by a valet driver in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Connecticut woman has died after she was hit by a valet driver in early Saturday morning.

Ebony McCrae Curley was visiting Atlanta for Easter weekend.

Police say a restaurant valet driver got out of a car but forgot to put it in park.

When he got back in the car he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, driving into six people.

Curley died of severe head injuries — at least 5 other people were hurt.