Line of showers and T storms coming through state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A front will move through the state from 7 p.m. to midnight that will bring showers and thunderstorms.

Some of localized thunderstorms could be strong.

It will be dry and warm tomorrow so keep in mind the combination of the warm temperatures, gusty wind, dry top soil with little vegetation and leaves on trees and low humidity, there is enhanced fire danger throughout our landscape.

High pressure will deliver sunshine and a cooling trend Monday and Tuesday. An active weather pattern will deliver a few fronts by the middle and end of the week with on an off-showers. It will not be a complete wash out, but plan on and off showers from Wednesday through next Saturday. Actually, we can use the rain because we get some co-benefits by reducing the enhanced brush fire danger, alleviate the drought, and keep the pollen in check as the trees, grasses and weeds sprout quickly this time of year.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. Upper 60's - low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 60s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the chance for late day showers.

Thursday: Chance for some morning showers, then mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs: mid - upper 60s.

Friday: Chance for afternoon and evening showers, cooler. High: upper 50's to near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: low 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.