Motorcycle operator arrested for carrying bat with spike strips: State Police

BROOKFIELD — A traffic violation lead to a weapons arrest Saturday.

Around 11:00 a.m. State police troopers were traveling on Route 7 Northbound in the right lane when they saw a motorcycle coming up in the left lane at a high rate of speed.

Police said when the operator saw the cruisers, he slowed to about 35 mph and would not pass the cruisers.

Troopers pulled the motorcycle over near Exit 12 in Brookfield.

Police said, during the stop, troopers found out the operator was had illegal weapons. Police said, “A search of the motorcycle revealed a small bat with spike strips at the end that appeared to be a bludgeoning weapon, and a knife.”

The operator, Domingos Reis, 49, of Danbury, was charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle and several motor vehicle infractions. Reis posted $1,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danbury Superior Court on May 5.