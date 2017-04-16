Officials investigating fire that destroyed Greenwich home worth over $3 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH -- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a home valued at over $3 million Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire broke out at 4 p.m. at 45 Londonderry Drive. Numerous crews assisted in putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported. The Greenwich house was damaged beyond repair.

According to online estimates, the house was valued at between $3 and 4.5 million. It had five bedrooms, a three car garage, and nine baths. It measured over 7,700 sq feet.