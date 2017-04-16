× Shelton suspect admitted to neighbors he started house fire: Police

SHELTON — Police said they arrested a man who told neighbors he started a Shelton house fire Sunday.

Around 3:00 p.m., Shelton firefighters responded to a house fire on New Street. Firefighters say the people in the house were able to get out and there were no injuries.

While firefighters were fighting the blaze, a neighbor approached them saying a man approached their house and claimed he had lit a house on fire. Police say, they were quickly able to locate the man and identify him as Michael Karolkowski, 51, of Shelton. He was walking on a street nearby the fire.

Police said when officers spoke to Karolkowski, he would not comply with the their instructions. He was taken into custody by police on charges unrelated to the house fire.

After the fire was extinguished, Shelton detectives and the Fire Marshal’s office began an investigation for the cause of the fire. Connecticut State Police Fire and Investigation Unit help with the investigation too.

Based on the investigation, Karolkowski was charged with arson in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

He was held on bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Court on April 17.