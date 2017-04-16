× Southington’s Romano makes Major League debut

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Sal Romano of Southington made his Major League debut Sunday afternoon for the Cincinnati Reds in a showdown with Milwaukee Brewers.

Romano started the game for the Reds, as he pitched 3 innings in his first action with the parent club. He surrendered three hits, three runs, two earned, and four walks while striking out 1 on 82 pitches as Cincinnati lost to Milwaukee, 4-2.

The former Blue Knight was officially called up Sunday morning to start in place of the injured Rookie Davis, who was out with a forearm injury. Romano had recorded two starts with Cincinnati’s Triple-A club -the Louisville Bats -to start the season, pitching to the tune of a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings.

He is expected to return to Louisville in the coming days.