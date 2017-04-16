The Real Story: Gov. Malloy’s decision not to run for a third term

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- This week, Governor Malloy announced his decision not to run for a third term in office. On The Real Story, J.R. Romano, Republican State Party Chair, reacts to the news.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton also reacts. He's exploring a run for governor to succeed Malloy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, Rep. Joe Courtney joins the show. Would he consider a run for governor? Plus, his take on U.S. Policy in Syria. Where do we go after the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian Air Base, launched in response to Syria's use of chemical weapons against its own people? Should the President seek congressional authorization for future military action there, or against North Korea, for its continuing development of its nuclear and missile programs?