Warm, sunny for Easter, cooling trend starting Monday

A warm front will drag in warmer air overnight that help keep temperatures from falling too low; setting the stage for a little taste of summer this Easter!

Temperatures will soar into the 70s and 80s today under partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be the chance for a few showers and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm is possible towards sunset but again, most towns will stay dry for family fun and Easter egg hunts throughout the day.

It will be dry and warm tomorrow so keep in mind the combination of the warm temperatures, gusty wind, dry top soil with little vegetation and leaves on trees and low humidity, there is enhance fire danger throughout our landscape.

High pressure will deliver sunshine and a cooling trend Monday and Tuesday. An active weather pattern will deliver a few fronts by the middle and end of the week with on an off-showers. It will not be a complete wash out, but plan on and off showers from Wednesday through next Saturday. Actually, we can use the rain because we get some co-benefits by reducing the enhanced brush fire danger, alleviate the drought, and keep the pollen in check as the trees, grasses and weeds sprout quickly this time of year.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm, with the chance for evening showers and an isolated thunderstorm. High: 75-85. Wind: WSW 15-30 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. Upper 60's - low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 60s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the chance for late day showers.

Thursday: Chance for some morning showers, then mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs: mid - upper 60s.

Friday: Chance for afternoon and evening showers, cooler. High: upper 50's to near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: low 60s.

