West Hartford Easter Egg hunt teaches spiritual lesson along with the fun

WEST HARTFORD -- Thousands of Easter eggs were snatched up Sunday morning in West Hartford.

The annual Easter egg hunt gave kids a chance to have tons of fun on a gorgeous day, all while taking in a very important message.

Calvary fellowship's annual Easter egg hunt is a sweet end to Easter services in West Hartford. Church members are out at 7 a.m. setting up the hunt.

You'll be hard pressed to find a bigger Easter egg hunt. Organizers put out 5,000 eggs for the first hunt and about 10,000 for the second one.

Organizers said it’s like a human vacuum cleaner as you see a field with thousands of eggs suddenly just disappear as the kids descend.

“For us Easter is the biggest day of the year. It is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. While there’s lots of fun elements for the kids with the Easter eggs, we sing, we talk, we discuss all the hope that’s found in the resurrection, one we hope that everyone will come to know and experience,“ said Pastor Bill Lemorey.

This is the seventh year for Calvary’s Easter egg hunt.