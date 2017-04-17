A sunny and windy Monday with mild temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It'll be another warm day today, but not quite the mid/upper 80s that we had yesterday! Highs will be around 70 degrees with sunny and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest and breezy around 10-25 mph.

The combination of the warm temperatures, gusty wind, dry top soil with little vegetation and leaves on trees and low humidity, there is enhanced fire danger throughout our landscape.

Highs on Tuesday only get to 60, and lower for Wednesday. April showers return to Connecticut Thursday and Friday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 60s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the chance for late day showers.

Thursday: Chance for some morning showers, then mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs: mid - upper 60s.

Friday: Chance for afternoon and evening showers, cooler. High: upper 50's to near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: low 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.