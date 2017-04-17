× April: World Autism Awareness Month

Light it up Blue all April for World Autism Awareness Month!

Mission of Autism Speaks:

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Autism Speaks enhances lives today and is accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

Facts about autism

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates autism’s prevalence as 1 in 68 children in the United States. This includes 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls.

An estimated 50,000 teens with autism become adults – and lose school-based autism services – each year.

Around one third of people with autism remain nonverbal.

Around one third of people with autism have an intellectual disability.

Certain medical and mental health issues frequently accompany autism. They include gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, seizures, sleep disturbances, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and phobias.

More here!

Join them locally to make change, raise funds and come together as a community!

Follow them on the New England Chapter Facebook Page for information on upcoming events and more!