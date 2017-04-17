× Credit card information hacked at 10 Connecticut hotels

HARTFORD — Customers at ten Connecticut hotels may have had their credit card information stolen according to the company that manages the properties.

IHG, the InterContinental Hotel Group, said some franchise owned hotels were told by credit card companies of unauthorized charges occurring on credit and debit cards after they were legitimately used at their locations.

The properties in the state are all Holiday Inn or Holiday Inn Express locations:

Branford – 309 East Main Street

East Hartford – 100 East River Drive

Meriden – 2104 N. Broad Street

Milford – 278 Old Gate Lane

Mystic– 6 Coogan Blvd.

New London – 35 Governor Winthrop Boulevard

Newington – 2553 Berlin Turnpike

Norwich – 10 Laura Boulevard

Southington – 120 Laning Street

Vernon – 346 Kelly Road

Customers affected made payments between September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016. The company said the malware was not eliminated from their systems until February or March 2017, but there is no evidence of unauthorized access to payment card data after December 29, 2016.

Most IHG-branded franchise hotel locations had switched to a secure payment system with encryption those properties were not affected. Once a property installed the more secure system, it ended the ability of the malware to find payment card data and cards used at these locations were not affected from that point.

The malware searched for data on the card itself, number, verification code, name and expiration date.

The company said customers who reside in the United States can call 855-330-6367 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday. Customers who reside outside the United States, can call 800-290-9989 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday.

