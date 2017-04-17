Ellington man charged in wife’s 2015 murder to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON -- Richard Dabate will appear in court Monday in connection with the 2015 murder of his wife, Connie Dabate.

On Friday, state police said an arrest warrant was issued to Dabate, 40, after a lengthy investigation. He was arrested on Birchview Drive and was taken to Troop C in Tolland where he was processed.

Dabate is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center. He's scheduled to be presented at Rockville Superior Court on Monday.

Dabate is charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence and providing a false statement. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The warrant and the investigation took nearly a year and a half to complete. Some Ellington community members feel the lengthy investigation was a necessity.

State police released a 50 page arrest warrant detaining the interaction between Richard and Connie Dabate, as well as witnesses to the incident.

In the warrant, Dabate claims an intruder tied him up to a chair in the kitchen and fled. However, when law enforcement arrived to the scene a K-9 unit was unable to find any additional evidence of this claim or any signs of another individual fleeing the property on foot.

Read the full warrant here. (WARNING: Graphic content)

"My client is innocent of these charges and he looks forward to being vindicated after a trial," said Dabate's lawyer, Hubert Santos.

On December 23, 2015, a burglary alarm brought police to the house on Birchview Drive; officers encountered smoke where they found Rich suffering from minor injuries. He told police it was a home invasion robbery. Shortly after, police said his wife Connie was found dead, shot in the stomach and head.

Right after the crime, detectives claimed there was no threat to the public.

Investigators examined an iPhone belonging to Connie Dabate which had a special section in the "Notes" portion labeled, "why I want a divorce". It goes on to list several examples of incidents between the two.