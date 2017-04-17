× Faces of the Opioid Crisis: A FOX61 Special

FOX61 continues its steadfast commitment to furthering the conversation about the ongoing opioid crisis by presenting “Faces of the Opioid Crisis,” a half-hour special examining the growing epidemic in Connecticut.

The unique special, hosted by Lorenzo Hall and Kaitlin Goslee, will air Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. on FOX61 followed by a half-hour Facebook Live discussion with a panel of experts who will continue the conversation, fielding questions and offering support to those struggling with opioid addiction.

The 60-minute special exposes the growing crisis threatening our Connecticut communities. “Faces of the Opioid Crisis” will begin with a message from Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and features the FOX61 team examining how our healthcare system is coping with the crisis, the impact it has on police departments and what’s being done to stop the flow of drugs into Connecticut. We will also explore the challenges recovering addicts face and investigate how state laws and insurance policies are changing to address the epidemic.

“Faces of the Opioid Crisis” is sponsored by Wheeler Clinic.

“Opioid addiction is a public health crisis impacting every community, and this upcoming program underscores the problem, as well as where individuals and families can turn for help,” said Susan Walkama, LCSW, president and chief executive officer, Wheeler Clinic. “We believe immediate access to effective treatment, including medication-assisted treatment, is critical to saving lives. Providing an accessible, integrated approach to primary and behavioral health care at Wheeler helps us ensure recovery is possible.”

You can see all of our “Faces of the Opioid Crisis” pieces here.