One woman injured in Bristol house fire

BRISTOL — A fire damaged a home Monday night.

Crews responded to the fire on Topsfield Rd. in Bristol around 9:30 p.m. Earlier reports said the fire was on nearby Salem Lane.

Officials said one woman who lived alone was injured. She suffered from burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital by Lifestar.

Firefighters had to use tankers to fight the fire due to a lack of hydrants. Crews from Wolcott assisted in the operation.

