Recipe – Pimento and cheese

HARTFORD -- Chef David Borselle, co-owner and executive chef of the recently opened Park & Oak Restaurant in West Hartford, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to show Sean Pragano how to make a pimento and cheese recipe.
"P&O Pimento Cheese"
- 1 lb.cream cheese, soft, room temp
- 1/4 cup chopped pickles
- 1/4 cup minced onion
- 3/4# grated yellow cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup roasted garlic cloves
- 1 cup chopped pimento, or you can use roasted red bell peppers
- 2 T pickle juice
- To taste Tabasco
- To taste cayenne pepper
- To taste salt
To prepare
- Whip cream cheese for 3 or 4 minutes until smooth
- Add in all ingredients
- Season with Tabasco, cayenne and salt to taste
- Serve
