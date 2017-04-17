Recipe – Pimento and cheese

Posted 10:38 AM, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, April 17, 2017

HARTFORD -- Chef David Borselle, co-owner and executive chef of the recently opened Park & Oak Restaurant in West Hartford, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to show Sean Pragano how to make a pimento and cheese recipe.

"P&O Pimento Cheese"

  • 1 lb.cream cheese, soft, room temp
  • 1/4 cup chopped pickles
  • 1/4 cup minced onion
  • 3/4# grated yellow cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1/4 cup roasted garlic cloves
  • 1 cup chopped pimento, or you can use roasted red bell peppers
  • 2 T pickle juice
  • To taste Tabasco
  • To taste cayenne pepper
  • To taste salt

To prepare

  1. Whip cream cheese for 3 or 4 minutes until smooth
  2. Add in all ingredients
  3. Season with Tabasco, cayenne and salt to taste
  4. Serve
