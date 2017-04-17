State Police identify man shot, killed by Suffield officer following stolen car investigation

SUFFIELD — Connecticut State Police identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Suffield Thursday afternoon. Monday, police identified the man as Thomas Gezotis, 57, of West Springfield, Mass.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a Suffield Police officer pulled Gezotis over while investigating a stolen car on Route 159. The officer fired at least one round striking him. Gezotis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the incident, police said there were four to six Suffield officers in the area. Police said no officers were injured, but the officer involved was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police have not released the name of the officer.

“Today’s events were tragic,” First Selectman Melissa Mack said at the time. “However, I am very grateful that all of our officers were unharmed and through the professionalism of our police department Suffield residents were kept safe today.”

Suffield Police Department has turned over the investigation to the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-534-1000 or text TIP711 to 274637.