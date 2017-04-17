Tax day deals on food, travel and clothes may take the sting out of paying your taxes

Posted 9:16 PM, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:22PM, April 17, 2017

HARTFORD — Sad about paying your taxes? Here’s something that might take the sting out of it.

As always, it’s a good idea to check to see if the location is offering the deal before you order.

Offers.com has rounded up a list of the very best deals available to all tomorrow to mark the of filing our taxes.

Food and Drink Offers

  • Bertucci’s – Don’t miss out on these specials:

Small Menucci pizza at lunch for $4.18.

Dinner pizza for $10.40. Choose from cheese, Margherita, or pepperoni.

  • Boston Market – * Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:

Half chicken individual meal for $10.40. Meals include two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink, and cookie.

Two quarter-rack BBQ rib meals for $10.40.

  • Brio Tuscan Grille – Say the secret password, “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can receive a sales tax-free meal.
  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Gobble down a free dessert with $10 purchase.
  • Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.
  • Hooters – Check out these Offers:

20 boneless wings for $4.18.

Free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

  • McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:

* Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.

* Free small French fries.

* Hamburger for $0.59.

  • Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.
  • The Palm – Nibble on a free appetizer with purchase of any beverage.
  • World of Beer – Gulp down a free beer or get $5 off your check.

Retail Offers

  • Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers:

15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping.

10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping

Extra 15% off home items.

Travel & Service Offers

Related stories