Tuesday will be mostly sunny, cooler

The combination of gusty winds, dry top soil, low humidity and little vegetation means an enhanced fire danger throughout our landscape through this evening.

That gusty wind will slowly diminish tonight. Overall looking at the week ahead it's a cooler set-up (50s and 60s) instead of last week's warmer days (60s - 80s).

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable with less wind and highs near 69 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with April showers Thursday and Friday. There will be a tricky warm front nearby later this week. We could very easily see parts of southern Connecticut climb into the 70s while northern and eastern Connecticut stays in the 50s, a full 20 degrees cooler. This is a very typical spring forecasting dilemma at this time of year and certainly keeps our jobs interesting!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 60s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the chance for late day showers. High: Upper 50s.

Thursday: Chance for some morning showers, then mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs: 60s.

Friday: Chance for afternoon and evening showers, cooler. High: upper 50's to near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: low 60s.

