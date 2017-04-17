Vet with prosthetic leg carries guide across Boston Marathon finish line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- A finish for the ages as a vet who lost a leg carried a woman over the finish line for the Boston Marathon Monday.

According to WCVB, Earl Granville is a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He lost his leg in Afghanistan in 2008. He's competed in a number of marathons since that time. At the end of the race, he carried his guide across the finish line.

Runners with disabilities can have a guide assigned to them to assist during the race.

“Thanks to Earl Granville for showing the Boston Marathon what veterans of the Pennsylvania National Guard can do,” said the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors on Facebook.