Arrest made in Middletown hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old woman last year

MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in a year-old hit-and-run accident that left a Middletown woman dead.

Barbara “Bobbi” Eddinger, 61, was hit by an SUV and killed while putting a letter in her mailbox on Chamberlain Road on March 31, 2016.

LifeStar was dispatched to the scene and Eddinger was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police said Charles Leroy Demoranville, of Haddam, was working as a delivery person for a restaurant in Middletown when he hit Eddinger. Police said that he turned himself in to the police department Tuesday morning.

He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility.

His bail was set at $750,000.

Eddinger was a mother of five. Her family owned a business, Stone Post Gardens, which sprouted from a small greenhouse her son started years ago, and turned into the Randolph Road location in 2003.

Eddinger was a devoted wife and had been taking care of her husband, who just had an accident in the past week, according to her friend at the time. She was described as one of those people who truly never left anyone’s side, and also played a big role in her church, Grace Lutheran Church.