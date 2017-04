Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

My son was injured while he was riding his bicycle last week. The car who hit him was taking a right on red and didn't see him sending him coming, sending him right over the hood. He suffered a broken wrist and a separated shoulder from the collision and is now out for the season in little league. Can you please help me with how to get his medical bills paid and anything else I should know?

Pam D.