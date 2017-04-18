Bellator featherweight champion Danial Straus set to defend his title Friday at Mohegan Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Friday's Bellator 178 event will take place Mohegan Sun Arena and the main event features a featherweight title match featuring champion Danial Straus (25-6 MMA, 11-3 BMMA) who will take on former champ Patricio Freire (25-4 MMA, 13-4 BMMA).

This match will mark the fourth time both competitors squared off. In the first two matches, Bellator 45, 132, Freire escaped with the win. In the third meeting, Bellator 145, Straus walked away with the unanimous decision and the featherweight belt.

FOX 61's Bob Rumbold sat down with the champ.