Camp Week Day 2: Summer programs for kids with special needs are growing

WEST HARTFORD — Camp Isola Bella, operated by the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford, is located in a beautiful spot in Salisbury.

Kids who are deaf or hearing impaired embark on all sorts of summer activities, such as sports and swimming. The camp follows the school’s open approach to communication. Whatever a camper’s mode of communication: sign language, oral, aural, lipreading or a mix, staff are willing and able to meet it. Director Alyssa Pecorino, a former camper herself, stopped by FOX61’s Good Day Connecticut to talk about it.

The number of summer programs for kids with special needs are growing here in Connecticut. Every spring, SERC – the State Education Resource Center provides parents with a comprehensive directory of upcoming summer camps for kids of all abilities. Click here to find more information on this valuable resource.