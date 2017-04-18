Danbury robotics team set sights on competition in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- A robotics team in Danbury is on the move -- or they hope to be.

They have been invited to the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics championships later this month in St. Louis but because they are a community team they have to find significant funds on their own to make the trip.

The ten member team, made up of middle and high school students, call themselves The League Of Extraordinary Roboticists.

"This is a team that truly represents our community," said Ellen Bell the coach. "We are trying to raise $20,000 so we can get our team members to the championships in St. Louis."

The team, officially known as FTC Team 8699, has been tweaking their robot, known as "The Goat" in hopes of making it to the competition. The team is also intent of including all types for their team.

"Everyone should be able to do robotics," said Kay Bell, a 7th grader on the team and Ellen's daughter.

"A lot of minorities think they can't do robotics and robotics is for everyone."

The completion in St. Louis draws teams from all over the country and the world, with hundreds of teams involved. It begins on April 26th.

"I really hope to get there, I'm excited," said Caleb Huizinga, another 7th grader on the team.

To find out more about FTC Team 8699 click here.