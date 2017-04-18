× Death of abused, starved autistic Hartford teen ruled a homicide

HARTFORD — The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the death of a severely autistic teen, who was starved, abused and neglected, was a homicide.

On February 14, around 2:53 a.m., Hartford Public Safety Dispatch Center received a call from Katiria Tirado, mother of the teen, demanding medical help for her son who was vomiting and had gall stones, police said.

Officers said paramedics arrived to the scene at 519 Park Street and transported Matthew Tirado, 17, to Hartford Hospital. Paramedics said Tirado was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. where he was then taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Hartford Police said they were not notified of this incident at the time.

Officers said it wasn’t until 12:30 p.m., when they had received a call from the OCME regarding a severely autistic male teen who had signs of significant and suspicious body trauma and what appeared to be a severe case of malnutrition. Police said they then were dispatched to the OCME where they observed multiple cuts and bruises on Tirado’s face, torso and arms. Officers said the victim weighed approximately 88 pounds at his death.