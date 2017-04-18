Cleveland Facebook video slaying suspect went to gun range

CLEVELAND — A gun range owner says the suspect in a random Cleveland killing that was recorded and posted to Facebook had shot at his facility, and video shows he was warned for breaking rules by practicing “rapid fire.”

Owner Blake Frederick said suspect Steve Stephens visited Sherwin Shooting Sports within the past year. Frederick tells Cleveland.com he recalls Stephens as nice and jovial, not negative.

WEWS-TV reports that a video Stephens posted to Facebook last year showed him rapidly firing at targets at the range in Willoughby and being warned to stop by an employee.

Police said the 37-year-old Stephens had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

The multistate manhunt for him stretched into a third day Tuesday. He’s wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the Sunday shooting death of a 74-year-old retiree.