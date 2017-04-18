Ganim hopes for changes in public campaign finance laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is on the list of potential 2018 gubernatorial candidates after Governor Malloy announced he will not seek re-election, one of several Democrats and Republicans who are eyeing a run for office.

Ganim wants to see if he can participate in a state program that allows for public financing of a run.

As it stands under the law, candidates are disqualified from getting public funding if you were convicted of a felony related to public office.

Ganim was convicted of felony corruption charges when he was mayor of Bridgeport more than a decade ago.

“It would not just create an unfair advantage, but, potentially an obstacle that would be detrimental to ever overcome the ability run and deny voters their choice. I think these things should be done fairly,” said Ganim.

Ganim says denying him the ability take advantage of these public funds would be unconstitutional and would considering filing a lawsuit.